Where can I find items that I have downloaded?

In the Android app, tap on Media. The first tab here is downloads, and all the items that you download will be shown here. Also, if you look through your device directory you will find a folder called YO!. All downloaded items are stored there.

In the iOS app, downloaded media will be listed on the Media tab under the section called Recent. If you are looking for an older item, tap on the Downloads button beside Recent to get your full historical downloads list. All downloaded items will also be added to your device folders – check out the iOS Photos app to see items that you have downloaded as a part of your photos library.