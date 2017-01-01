YO! Fast, data free sharing.
Easy, fast, free, and fun.
YO! is the fastest way to discover the world around you from your mobile device.
- Share images, texts and videos while you chat with friends
- Share your blogs, your art, your humor, your views
- Connect with your customers both online and offline
All without having to rely on a data plan or Internet connection.
Discover and download
Find new content from the phones (and friends!) around you everyday on YO!.
Find new content from the phones (and friends!) around you everyday on YO!. You’ll discover everyone’s best apps, videos, music and photos available for free on the HyperNet. Imagine being able to sit down in class and see the class notes on the HyperNet waiting for you to grab.
Don’t forget to invite your friends to download YO too - a HyperNet is only as good as the people and content connected to it /on it?
Share your collection
It’s like a free store! Publish your best content.
Spread LOL’s😅, love😘, a little 🙌, and even some ⚡️⚡️⚡️ for the YO! community to access offline for free. With everyone choosing to share, each HyperNet will be filled with unique content.
Meet new people
YO! Is a community.
As you move throughout your day and join new HyperNets you’ll not only discover new content but you’ll meet new people. We can guarantee that they are already a little (ahem…a lot) awesome just for being a part of the YO! community.
Connect offline and anywhere
Blocked network at school? Stuck in transit?
You can create a device hotspot to use the HyperNet anywhere. p.s… YO! works with almost any WiFi network you can connect to, even when the internet is blocked. Be unstoppable.
Chat with friends
YO! Allows you to message with anyone.
Sharing for free gets even better when you can chat with voice and text messages through YO! Talk over the HyperNet for free, but enjoy the flexibility to continue the conversation with regular internet messaging (this is totally optional. You can use YO! offline forever if you want).
Faster than the internet
No wires or clogged internet connections.
Sending things through the HyperNet is direct; it’s a device to device connection without the unreliability, interruption, and congestion of the internet.
Save money on data
Connecting through a HyperNet is free.
Cut back on your data spend, or cut it off entirely. That thing you were going to send over the internet? Send it on the HyperNet instead, and it will cost ZERO DOLLARS
So, how does this HyperNet thing work?
- Install YO!.
- Connect to a Hotspot or WiFi network
- You’re on the HyperNet! You’ll automatically see all other YO! users also on that network.
- Chat and share freely. Anything sent or downloaded over the HyperNet will never touch the internet.
- That’s it!
- Don’t see anyone? Not to worry, invite your friends to join YO! and start exploring.
